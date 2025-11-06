HIGHLIGHTS | Bihar Elections: First phase of polling ends with 64.46% voter turnout

The first phase of Bihar’s Assembly elections was held on Thursday, with 3.75 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,314 candidates across 121 constituencies. A voter turnout of 64.46% was recorded provisionally at the close of polling, Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said.

The high-profile contests featured several top leaders, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur and BJP Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Tarapur. Yadav, seeking a third consecutive win, faces BJP’s Satish Kumar, who once defeated his mother Rabri Devi. His elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Mahua under his new party, the Janshakti Janata Dal, against RJD’s Mukesh Raushan.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is eyeing a fourth straight victory in Lakhisarai, while BJP’s Mangal Pandey is contesting his first Assembly election from Siwan. The Mokama seat has drawn attention as jailed JD(U) leader Anant Singh faces RJD’s Veena Devi.

The polls also featured new entrants like singer Maithili Thakur and Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav.