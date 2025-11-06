HIGHLIGHTS | Bihar Elections: First phase of polling ends with 64.46% voter turnout

The first phase of Bihar’s Assembly elections was held on Thursday, with 3.75 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,314 candidates across 121 constituencies. A voter turnout of 64.46% was recorded provisionally at the close of polling, Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said.
The high-profile contests featured several top leaders, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur and BJP Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Tarapur. Yadav, seeking a third consecutive win, faces BJP’s Satish Kumar, who once defeated his mother Rabri Devi. His elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Mahua under his new party, the Janshakti Janata Dal, against RJD’s Mukesh Raushan.
Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is eyeing a fourth straight victory in Lakhisarai, while BJP’s Mangal Pandey is contesting his first Assembly election from Siwan. The Mokama seat has drawn attention as jailed JD(U) leader Anant Singh faces RJD’s Veena Devi.
The polls also featured new entrants like singer Maithili Thakur and Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav.
Voting took place across 45,341 polling stations, of which 36,733 were in rural areas, he added.
Gunjiyal said that barring a few incidents of "minor scuffles" in Lakhisarai and Saran, polling passed off peacefully.
"Voting began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm amid tight security. Around 64. 46 per cent voter turnout was recorded," he said. "A total of 143 complaints were received and were immediately resolved," he added.
Gunjiyal said polling was boycotted in certain booths in Buxar, Fatuha and Suryagarha.
The remaining 122 seats of the 243-member assembly will vote on November 11, while the counting will take place on November 14.
The first phase of the Bihar assembly elections saw an approximate voter turnout of 60.25%, according to data released by the Election Commission of India. The figure is seen as an evidence of strong participation across the 121 constituencies that went to polls on Thursday.
Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday accused opposition leaders of leveling unfounded allegations against constitutional institutions as they fret over election losses. Speaking at rallies in Sitamarhi and Motihari as part of the Bihar campaign, Singh said claims against the Election Commission, including Rahul Gandhi’s charge that last year’s Haryana polls were “stolen” were made “out of fear of losing elections” and lacked evidence when the EC sought proof.
As of 5 pm on Thursday, 60.18% of 3.75 crore voters exercised their franchise across 121 constituencies in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. Begusarai recorded the highest turnout at 67.32%, followed by Samastipur (66.65%) and Madhepura (65.74%).
Voting trends showed strong participation in Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj (above 58%), while urban Patna recorded a lower turnout of 48.69%, with Bankipur at 34.8%, Digha at 31.89%, and Kumhrar at 37.73%.
As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections stood at 60.13% as of 5pm.
Approximate turnout in key districts:
Begusarai: 67.32%
Buxar: 55.10%
Darbhanga: 58.38%
Gopalganj: 64.96%
Patna: 55.02%
Sheikhpura: 52.36%
Vaishali: 59.45%
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the BJP and JD(U) at a rally in East Champaran, claiming Bihar’s youth are set to “oust the NDA from power and elect a chief minister who will give jobs, not jumla.” Addressing the INDIA bloc campaign, he alleged the ruling parties failed on employment, inflation, and farmers’ welfare, and accused them of “vote theft” with the help of the Election Commission.
Without naming Nitish Kumar, Yadav hinted the Bihar CM knew he wouldn’t get NDA backing again. He praised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, urging support for young leadership to transform Bihar and send a message for broader political change.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday alleged that RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Singh and Congress leader Sujeet Kumar, a former JD(U) member, attempted to seize control of a polling booth in Nadiawan village with the help of local officials.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the booth, Sinha claimed that voters were being intimidated and prevented from exercising their franchise.
A resident of Nadiawan corroborated the Deputy CM’s allegations, saying, “We had come to vote. We were standing in line and were pushed away. Sujeet Kumar and Ajay Kumar had come drunk. They said no one would vote here for anyone else except for RJD and Congress.”
Polling continues amid tight security as the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections progresses across 121 constituencies.
Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) founder Tej Pratap Yadav expressed confidence of winning the Mahua seat, where polling was underway on Thursday, and said his party, contesting 44 seats, would emerge as a “serious political force” after the Bihar elections.
Asked about BJP leaders praising him, he said good work should be lauded and bad work criticised. On reports of meeting his mother Rabri Devi, he said he hasn’t met either parent since leaving home. Yadav avoided confirming any alliance with the BJP or opposition led by his brother Tejashwi Yadav.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the NDA was “preparing to steal” the Bihar assembly elections, “just like they did in Haryana”. Speaking at rallies in Sitamarhi and East Champaran, she accused the Election Commission of “colluding with the government to weaken our Constitution and democratic rights” and claimed 65 lakh votes were being deleted from Bihar’s rolls.
Referring to last year’s Haryana polls, she cited Rahul Gandhi’s claims that 25 lakh entries were fake and the EC colluded with the BJP to secure victory. Vadra also highlighted the “Brazilian model” case in Rai constituency during the 2024 assembly elections to illustrate alleged malpractice.
She charged Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi, and S S Sandhu with “mocking the Constitution and democracy” and warned them against expecting a “convenient life after retirement”. Vadra asserted that free and fair elections would uproot the NDA government and replace it with a dispensation working for the poor, women, and youth.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP will try to "steal votes" in the Bihar assembly polls with all its might, and it is the responsibility of the youth to act against it.
"We have shown the entire world that the BJP and the Election Commission have stolen the Haryana election. I am sure that they would try to steal votes in Bihar, too," he said.
"It is the responsibility of Bihar's youth to put a stop to this, and save the Constitution... All of you need to be cautious at the polling booths," he added.
He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "only knows how to spread hatred."
"His heart is filled with hatred. He engages in pitting people against each other in the name of religion and caste," he said.
As voting progressed for the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls, a voter, who was waiting at the booth from early morning, alleged that she was not allowed to vote without providing a printed voter slip.
"The BLO did not provide the voter's slip, they said you just need to download it and bring. Now here we are being asked a printed voter's slip. And I'm not being allowed to vote. How is this my fault?" the voter said.
The woman, identified as Shreya, said, “The BLO says they haven’t been provided the voter slip. Now where do I go to get a printout? It’s getting late. I’m going back.”
Begusarai recorded the highest turnout at 59.82%, while Patna maintained the lowest at 48.69%.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday threatened that when NDA comes to power they will run bulldozers over the chests of RJD supporters who allegedly hurled slippers and cow dung at his convoy.
"These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. (NDA is coming to power, we'll run bulldozer over their chests). The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote...Look at their hooliganism...This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village," he said.
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar has rejected the state Congress's allegation of faulty EVMs being sent to 10 districts during the first phase of Assembly elections on Thursday.
"Election Commission has sent faulty EVMs to 10 districts. Vote thieves have started their conspiracy," the Bihar Congress said in a post on X, along with a video of people chanting "Modi vote chor."
Resharing the post, the CEO wrote on X, "Voting is proceeding smoothly in all assembly constituencies of the first phase. The aforementioned post is completely misleading."
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar received a surprise call from Mr Mosotho Moepya, Chairperson of South Africa's Electoral Commission on Thursday, during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
"Mr. Moepya conveyed his best wishes for the mammoth #BiharElection2025 with 75Mn voters. Added that SA Parliamentarians plan to visit India to learn from the world’s most transparent and efficient electoral systems," the poll agency said in a post X.
Jan Shakti Janata Dal national president and candidate from Mahua assembly constituency, Tej Pratap Yadav, expressed confidence as he visited various polling booths.
"I am fully confident. I have the blessings of my parents and the public," he said.
RJD supporters surrounded Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha's car, hurled slippers, pelted stones and cow dung and chanted "Murdabad," as he visited Khoriari village in his constituency.
Speaking to the SP on the phone, Sinha said,"I am here at the village. The crowd is coming closer. Send Special Force here. I will sit here in protest."
"These are RJD goons. Look at their hooliganism, even when they have not come to power...They threatened my polling agent and turned him away at 6.30 am itself. They are not letting voters come out..." he alleged.
According to ECI, a voter turnout of 42.31 per cent was recorded till 1 pm across the 121 constituencies during the first phase of the Bihar polls. The highest voter turnout was registered in Gopalganj at 46.73%, followed by Begusarai at 46.02%.
Patna registered the lowest voter turnout at 37.72%.
As the polling for the first phase of the Bihar election is underway, 16 delegates of seven countries are witnessing the preparation arrangements made by the Election Commission of India for the smooth conduct of the election.
The visit of these delegations from Indonesia, Colombia, the Philippines, France, Belgium, South Africa and Thailand is facilitated under the International Electors Visitor Programme of ECI.
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and his wife Maya Shankar cast their votes at a polling booth in Patna.
Speaking with reporters after casting his vote, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Bihar election will be “historic and decisive” while dismissing any possibility of Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav winning the election.
“The public is voting with great enthusiasm. They will continue to do so. He [Tejashwi Yadav] just for the sake of it. There is no chance of his becoming the CM. Bihar’s result will be historic and decisive,” Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
Amid the first phase of Bihar assembly polls, PM Modi said, “Only one voice is coming from all corners of Bihar, ‘Fir Ek Baar NDA Sarkaar" at an election rally in Araria.
“The people of Jungle Raj thought they are your ‘Mai-Baap’. But for me, you all are my ‘Mai-Baap’. ‘Apka sapna hi mera sankalp hain’”, the PM said.
The Prime Minister also said, "Today, I am telling you about the power of your vote. Your grandparents, maternal grandparents' one vote had made Bihar the land of social justice. But then, the 90s decade came, and RJD's jungle raj attacked Bihar. Jungle Raj means - pistol, cruelty, corruption and misgovernance. These became the identity of jungle raj, and this became Bihar's misfortune. Your parents' dreams were crushed."
As of 11:00 am, the overall voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls was recorded at 27.65%.
While Begusarai registered the highest turnout at 30.37%, followed by Lakhisarai at 30.32%, state capital Patna reported the lowest at 23.71%.
Prominent leaders contesting in this phase include Tejashwi Yadav, his estranged brother Tej Pratap Yadav, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha and RJD leader Bhola Yadav.
There will also be popular faces from the entertainment industry, such as Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav representing the RJD and folk singer Maithili Thakur, who is contesting on a BJP ticket.
Among the districts, Muzaffarpur, Kurhani, Mahnar and Bahadur have the highest number of contestants, with Kurhani and Muzaffarpur leading with 20 candidates each. Alauli and Parbatta have the fewest, with only five candidates each. In Patna, 149 candidates are in the fray.
RJD alleged that electricity is being cut off intermittently at the strong booths of the Mahagathbandhan “with the intention of slowing down the voting. Slow voting is being deliberately caused.”
Responding to this, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer said that the allegations are “completely baseless and misleading”.
“Voting is taking place smoothly at all polling stations in Bihar. The Election Commission of India is following all standard protocols to ensure that the voting process is fair, transparent, and uninterrupted. There is no basis for such misleading propaganda,” Bihar's CEO wrote on X.
Voting is happening for the first time after 20 years in the Naxal-affected area of Bhimband in Bihar, reported news agency ANI.
A local villager said, "We are feeling very good. I am very happy that all of you came here. I am feeling very good (to have voted here for the first time in 20 years). Earlier, the situation was not favourable since 2005.
Now, there is no fear. We have been living peacefully ever since the camp (security forces) was set up here. The government facilities are very good here. We have also been given free rations for a few years now, and we are grateful for that. We have no problems anymore. We are living peacefully in the jungle. We are happy that a polling booth has been set up here. Young and old, everyone is able to cast their vote."
Bihar’s political future for the next five years will be decided on November 14, with the state polls also seen as a barometer of the national mood nearly two years after the BJP-led NDA returned to power at the Centre.
Yet, the decisive factor in Bihar goes beyond promises to tackle unemployment and poverty. As elsewhere in India, caste remains central to determining who forms the government.
In his message to voters across Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar said, "In a democracy, voting is not only our right but also our responsibility. Today, the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is taking place – we urge all voters to exercise their right to vote."
"Vote and encourage others to vote as well ,"he said.
The Election Commission top brass is constantly monitoring the ongoing polling in Bihar through the live feed available from polling stations.
CCTVs have been installed for the first time in all polling stations of the state.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, are monitoring Bihar Assembly elections from ECI monitoring room.
Vikassheel Insaan Party chief and Mahagathbandhan's deputy chief ministerial face Mukesh Sahani cast his vote along with family members at Gaura Bauram.
“I have exercised my Right to Vote. I would urge everyone to do the same," he said after casting the vote.
Jan Shakti Janata Dal's national president and candidate from Mahua assembly constituency, Tej Pratap Yadav, has cast his vote in a polling station in Patna.
"The people of Bihar must cast their vote. Every vote is important. The blessings of parents hold a special place, and the blessings of the public have their own importance," he told reporters.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting his vote in Bakhtiyar, Patna, in the first phase of the state Assembly polls.
A total of 13.13 per cent of 3. 75 crore voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of voting in phase one of the Bihar assembly elections on Thursday.
According to official data, Saharsa registered the highest turnout at 15.27%, while Lakhisarai reported the lowest at 7%.
In the state capital, Patna, voter participation remained among the lowest, with 11.22% turnout recorded by 9 am.
Minor technical glitches were reported in electronic voting machines (EVMs) at a few polling stations during the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections.
Faulty machines were reported from Darbhanga, Lakhisarai, Barh, Ara, and Agwanpur, officials said. However, the issues were promptly addressed and polling resumed soon after.
“There are very few reports of faults in EVMs, and all have been rectified,” said Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjial, adding that voting continued smoothly across the state.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the people of Bihar to vote decisively for change, calling the ongoing assembly elections a “golden opportunity” to teach a lesson to what he termed as “opportunistic rulers” who have “betrayed the people by branding corruption, misgovernance, and jungle raj as development.”
Kharge appealed to voters to turn out in large numbers and give the state “a new direction after 20 years.”
“Bihar, the birthplace of democracy, deserves a government that secures the future of its youth and frees them from unemployment and migration,” Kharge said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi.
Kharge said every section of society — including Dalits, Mahadalits, Adivasis, backward and extremely backward classes, economically weaker sections, and minorities — must have equal rights and opportunities. “We must create a new definition of social justice that enhances Bihar’s contribution to the nation’s progress,” he added.
Kharge also made a special appeal to first-time voters, urging them not to miss the chance to “vote for change” and inspire others to participate in the democratic process.
“Do not let this opportunity slip away. Go out and vote. Encourage your friends and family to do the same. Jai Hind, Jai Bihar,” he said.
On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's 'will take oath as CM on November 18, Bihar Deputy CM said, "Let people dream. There is no issue with that. There is no vacancy here, however. Ee will form government again in the leadership of Nitish Kumar."
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from the Tarapur constituency, Samrat Chaudhary, expressed strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance’s performance in Bihar polls.
“The NDA is coming to power with a thumping majority,” Chaudhary said.
“In Bihar, a good government should be formed, and the work done by Nitish Kumar should continue. Bihar was transformed through a lot of hard work, and that momentum must not stop.”
RJD leader Rohini Acharya expressed support for her brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who is contesting from Mahua on a Janshakti Janta Dal ticket instead of the RJD’s. “My blessings are with him. Do you not bless your siblings?” she said when asked about his candidature.
Speaking on Bihar’s political outlook, Acharya said that unemployment would soon be eradicated in the state.
“People in villages who are struggling for jobs need not go outside after eight days. They will get employment in Bihar itself,” she said/
Home Minister Amit Shah urged the people of Bihar to exercise their right to vote today in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls.
"Voters of Bihar, brothers and sisters, especially the youth, I urge you to vote in record numbers in the first phase of polling today.
Each and every one of your votes will pave the way to prevent the return of jungle raj in Bihar, sustain good governance, and build a developed, self-reliant Bihar. Teach a lesson in this election to those who toy with the country's security by providing protection to infiltrators and Naxalites.
Your vote will play a crucial role in restoring Bihar's pride, along with providing modern education to every resident of the state, welfare for the poor, and employment opportunities for the youth," he wrote on X.
About 32% of candidates contesting in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves, with 27% facing serious charges such as murder, attempted murder, and crimes against women, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms.
RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, along with his wife Rajshree Yadav arrived at a polling station in Patna and casted their votes in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls.
Expressing confidence that the Grand Alliance will win, Yadav said, “A new government will be formed on November 14”.
He also urged the people of Bihar to come out and vote for change, employment, education and healthcare.
Singer-actor and RJD candidate from Chapra, Khesari Lal Yadav cast his vote at a polling booth in Saran.
“People commenting on me has nothing do to with Bihar's development. I have not come here to fight any individual, I have come here for Bihar's development, better education, stopping migration, for jobs, employment, hospital... I believe that you can't think of better development in Bihar till the time this government is removed,” he said.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh casted his vote today in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls at a polling booth in Patna.
“This is a festival of democracy. We must follow 'Pehle matdaan, phir jal-paan'. NDA government in the leadership of Nitish Kumar will be formed in Bihar again,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh cast his vote in his native village, Barhiya, on Thursday. He exercised his franchise at the Middle School-2 polling booth in Barahiya town.
After casting his vote, Singh expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s performance, predicting that the coalition would secure 95 of the 121 seats contested in the first phase of the Bihar elections.
The first phase of Assembly polls is featuring a mix of contests, from Yadav strongholds and first-time candidates stepping into the spotlight to brothers standing on opposite sides of the political divide.
In Patna, the BJP is banking on new faces, while in Lakhisarai and Kuchaikote, seasoned leaders are fighting to hold their ground.
As alliances shift and loyalties are tested, every constituency has its own story, one of legacy and ambition shaping Bihar’s political stage.
As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections commenced, electors in the Siwan constituency were met with a pleasant and unusual incentive: a certificate of appreciation for exercising their democratic right.
Polling began at 7 am, and voters leaving the booth were publicly awarded a certificate.
Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) took to the social media platform X, sharing photographs of the initiative. The post read, “Siwan: Enthusiasm among the people regarding the first phase of voting taking place in the district. Voters who came to cast their votes were congratulated through certificates. Come, let's all go together to vote.”
Hours before the commencement of Phase 1 voting in the Bihar Assembly polls, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, released a video message urging the public to cast their votes "in the interest of democracy, the constitution, and humanity."
“I want to appeal to all voters, especially the Gen-Z exercising their vote for the first time, to mothers and sisters, to traders, to farmers, to migrants living in other states, to every common citizen, to every student preparing for a job through coaching, to every patient undergoing treatment for their illnesses and their families, and to every eligible voter in Bihar, that you must vote, you must vote in all circumstances,” he wrote in the caption of the post.
As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections commenced on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and urged voters to participate in what he termed the "festival of democracy."
In a post on X after polling began, the Prime Minister appealed to all eligible voters in the constituencies going to the polls today to exercise their franchise with "full enthusiasm."
The appeal was particularly directed at the state's significant youth population. Modi offered "special congratulations" to the young voters casting their ballot for the first time, recognizing their entry into the democratic process.
"Remember, first voting, then refreshments! (Pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan!)", he said.
Voting began for 121 seats in Bihar in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday morning amid tight security arrangements.
The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.
