Bihar polls: Legacy, family feuds and fresh faces shape key battles in Phase 1

From family feuds to fresh political debuts, Bihar is gearing up for a dramatic first phase of Assembly polls on November 6.

The election will feature a mix of contests — from Yadav strongholds and first-time candidates stepping into the spotlight to brothers standing on opposite sides of the political divide.

In Patna, the BJP is banking on new faces, while in Lakhisarai and Kuchaikote, seasoned leaders are fighting to hold their ground.

As alliances shift and loyalties are tested, every constituency has its own story — one of legacy and ambition shaping Bihar’s political stage.

Here’s a look at some of the key battles to watch in Phase 1:

Tarapur: Samrat Choudhary (BJP) vs Arun Shah (RJD)

In Munger district’s Tarapur seat, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is set to take on RJD’s Arun Shah in what promises to be a close and lively fight. The Yadavs form the largest group of voters, with around 63,000 people, followed by 20,000 Muslims, 50,000 upper-caste voters (mainly Rajputs and Brahmins), 40,000 Kushwahas, 35,000 Sahs and 28,000 Dalits.

Choudhary, a sitting MLC, is returning to the polls after 15 years, adding extra interest to the race. Shah had earlier contested the 2021 bypoll here but narrowly lost to JD(U)’s Rajiv Kumar Singh by just over 3,800 votes.

A familiar face in state politics, Choudhary has also been one of the BJP’s main campaigners and has been travelling across Bihar to rally support beyond his own seat.

Raghopur: Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) vs Satish Kumar (BJP)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, is gearing up for a high-stakes contest in Raghopur against BJP’s Satish Kumar from the NDA and Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Kumar.

Tejashwi has made jobs the centrepiece of his campaign, promising a new law to ensure one government job for every family and to begin the recruitment process within 20 months. With employment a major concern across Bihar, this pledge is seen as a potential game-changer for the RJD.

Raghopur has long been a Yadav family stronghold since Lalu Prasad’s win in 1995, except for one term between 2010 and 2015 when JD(U) held the seat. Tejashwi has represented the constituency for the past two terms and is now looking to secure it once again.