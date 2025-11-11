Fresh faces, land of Sita, Seemanchal: Key battles shaping Bihar elections phase 2

After a record 64.66% voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar elections, the state is gearing up for the second phase, where political temperatures are set to rise.
A total of 122 constituencies across 20 districts will go to the polls, featuring a mix of ministers, celebrities, and first-time contenders. Each seat carries its own local narrative and power equation.
This phase will see 1,302 candidates, including 136 women, contesting — roughly 10% of the total. In the 2020 assembly polls, the BJP won 42 of these seats, followed by the RJD with 33, JD(U) 20, Congress 11, and Left parties five.
Below are key constituencies to watch:
Chakai: Sumit Kumar Singh (JD(U)) vs Savitri Devi (RJD)
Bihar’s Science and Technology Minister Sumit Kumar Singh is eyeing another term, this time as a JD(U) candidate under the NDA. Known for frequently shifting parties, he first entered the assembly in 2010 as a JMM candidate and made a comeback in 2020 as an Independent.
His rival, RJD’s Savitri Devi, previously won the seat in 2015.
The constituency’s sizeable Santhal tribal population adds complexity, with Alijaveth (Elizabeth) Soren commanding loyal support despite never winning. Adding to the mix is Chandan Kumar Singh, a philanthropist-turned-Independent, who initially backed Chirag Paswan before contesting on his own.
Jamui: Shreyasi Singh (BJP) vs Mohammad Shamsad Alam (RJD)
Shooter-turned-politician Shreyasi Singh seeks a second term as the BJP candidate. A gold medallist and member of a powerful political family, she defeated RJD’s Vijay Prakash in 2020 by over 41,000 votes. This time, the Grand Alliance has fielded Mohammad Shamsad Alam against her.
Lauriya: Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh (VIP) vs Binay Bihari (BJP)
Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh, the richest candidate this election, has drawn attention in Lauriya with declared assets of ₹368.98 crore and his wife’s ₹131 crore. He faces BJP’s Binay Bihari, the sitting MLA.
Gaya Town: Dhirendra Agrawal (Jan Suraaj Party) vs Prem Kumar (BJP) vs Akhaury Onkar Nath (Congress)
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Dhirendra Agrawal, a three-time former MP from Chatra, against BJP’s Prem Kumar, who has held Gaya Town for eight consecutive terms.
Agrawal, son of former RSS South Bihar chief Daya Prakash, represents Kishor’s attempt to project Jan Suraaj as a credible alternative.
Congress has nominated Akhaury Onkar Nath.
The wider Gaya district is key to Kishor’s experiment, where his party has also fielded ex-NDA figures in several seats.
Phulparas: Sheela Kumari Mandal (JD(U)) vs Subodh Mandal (Congress)
In Madhubani’s Phulparas, Transport and Communication Minister Sheela Mandal is defending her seat. Known for her grassroots presence, she stirred controversy in 2020 after remarks comparing freedom fighters Veer Kunwar Singh and Ramphal Mandal triggered caste-based debate.
She now faces Congress’s Subodh Mandal.
Amarpur: Jayant Raj Kushwaha (JD(U)) vs Jitendra Singh (Congress)
Young cabinet minister Jayant Raj Kushwaha, son of former MLA Janardan Manjhi, is seeking re-election from Amarpur. A BBA graduate, he narrowly beat Congress’s Jitendra Singh in 2020 and was later inducted into Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. The two face each other again this year.
Dhamdaha: Leshi Singh (JD(U)) vs Santosh Kumar (RJD)
In Purnia’s Dhamdaha, veteran JD(U) leader Leshi Singh, Bihar’s Food and Consumer Protection Minister, is eyeing another term. A consistent winner since 2000, she retained her seat in 2020 by about 34,000 votes. RJD’s Santosh Kumar is her challenger this time.
Kargahar: Ritesh Ranjan Pandey (Jan Suraaj) vs Santosh Mishra (Congress) vs Vashishth Singh (JD(U))
Popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Ritesh Pandey, known for hits like Balma Bihar Wala and Hello Kaun, is contesting from Kargahar under Jan Suraaj. He faces Congress’s Santosh Mishra and JD(U)’s Vashishth Singh. Pandey’s entry surprised many who expected Prashant Kishor himself to contest from this seat.
Chhatapur: Neeraj Kumar Singh ‘Bablu’ (BJP) vs Dr Vipin Kumar Singh (RJD)
Neeraj Kumar Singh, popularly known as Bablu, and cousin of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is contesting again from Chhatapur in Supaul district. Currently Bihar’s Environment and Forest Minister, he gained prominence after vocally demanding justice for Sushant in 2020. He now faces RJD’s Dr Vipin Kumar Singh.
Bettiah: Renu Devi (BJP) vs Washi Ahmad (Congress)
Former Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, currently Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources, seeks re-election from Bettiah. A long-time BJP figure who began her political career in 1981 through social work, Devi has risen through the ranks of the BJP Mahila Morcha since 1988. She faces Congress’s Washi Ahmad this time.
Sitamarhi: Sunil Kumar Pintu (BJP) vs Sunil Kumar (RJD)
Sunil Kumar Pintu, a four-time MLA and former MP, is contesting again from Sitamarhi. Pintu, who also heads the Shri Bhagwati Sita Tirtha Kshetra Samiti, wields significant cultural and political influence
His campaign was hit by controversy after an alleged private video resurfaced online — a clip he dismissed as an “old opposition trick.” Despite this, he has the BJP’s full backing, with Amit Shah campaigning for him. He faces RJD’s Sunil Kumar.
Chainpur: Mohammad Zama Khan (JD(U)) vs Brij Kishor Bind (RJD) vs Balgovind Bind (VIP)
In Chainpur, Minority Affairs Minister Mohammad Zama Khan faces opposition from both allies and rivals. Khan, who won in 2020 as a BSP candidate before joining JD(U), has faced criticism from sections of the Muslim community over the Waqf Bill controversy.
The RJD has fielded Brij Kishor Bind, while the VIP has nominated Balgovind Bind, resulting in a three-cornered contest.
Parihar: Gayatri Devi (BJP) vs Ritu Jaiswal (Independent) vs Smita Purbe (RJD)
In Sitamarhi’s Parihar, three women are in the fray. The seat, near the Ma Janki temple at Punaruadham, gained national attention after Amit Shah announced its ₹800 crore renovation plan.
Sitting MLA Gayatri Devi (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive win. In 2020, she narrowly defeated Ritu Jaiswal (RJD) by about 2,000 votes.
Denied a ticket this time, Ritu is contesting as an independent, while the RJD has fielded Smita Purbe, daughter-in-law of veteran leader Ram Chandra Purbe.
The Seemanchal Equation
The politically sensitive Seemanchal region — comprising Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar — will be a crucial battleground in this phase.
Home to a large portion of Bihar’s 17% Muslim population, Seemanchal has seen intense campaigning from all major parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rahul Gandhi.
In 2020, the BJP won eight of the region’s seats, JD(U) four, Congress five, CPIML and RJD one each, while AIMIM won five before four of its MLAs joined the RJD.
Friendly Fire
Several constituencies will witness intra-alliance clashes within the Grand Alliance.
In Narkatiaganj, Congress’s Shashwat Kedar Pandey faces RJD’s Deepak Yadav, while the NDA has fielded BJP’s Sanjay Pandey.
In Kahalgaon, Congress’s Praveen Singh Kushwaha takes on RJD’s Rajnish Bharti, with JD(U)’s Shubh Anand Mukesh representing the NDA.
In Pipra, CPI(ML)’s Anil Kumar faces CPI(M)’s Rajmangal Prasad, while BJP’s Shyambabu Prasad Yadav contests for the NDA.