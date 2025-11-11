Fresh faces, land of Sita, Seemanchal: Key battles shaping Bihar elections phase 2

After a record 64.66% voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar elections, the state is gearing up for the second phase, where political temperatures are set to rise.

A total of 122 constituencies across 20 districts will go to the polls, featuring a mix of ministers, celebrities, and first-time contenders. Each seat carries its own local narrative and power equation.

This phase will see 1,302 candidates, including 136 women, contesting — roughly 10% of the total. In the 2020 assembly polls, the BJP won 42 of these seats, followed by the RJD with 33, JD(U) 20, Congress 11, and Left parties five.

Below are key constituencies to watch:

Chakai: Sumit Kumar Singh (JD(U)) vs Savitri Devi (RJD)

Bihar’s Science and Technology Minister Sumit Kumar Singh is eyeing another term, this time as a JD(U) candidate under the NDA. Known for frequently shifting parties, he first entered the assembly in 2010 as a JMM candidate and made a comeback in 2020 as an Independent.

His rival, RJD’s Savitri Devi, previously won the seat in 2015.

The constituency’s sizeable Santhal tribal population adds complexity, with Alijaveth (Elizabeth) Soren commanding loyal support despite never winning. Adding to the mix is Chandan Kumar Singh, a philanthropist-turned-Independent, who initially backed Chirag Paswan before contesting on his own.

Jamui: Shreyasi Singh (BJP) vs Mohammad Shamsad Alam (RJD)

Shooter-turned-politician Shreyasi Singh seeks a second term as the BJP candidate. A gold medallist and member of a powerful political family, she defeated RJD’s Vijay Prakash in 2020 by over 41,000 votes. This time, the Grand Alliance has fielded Mohammad Shamsad Alam against her.

Lauriya: Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh (VIP) vs Binay Bihari (BJP)

Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh, the richest candidate this election, has drawn attention in Lauriya with declared assets of ₹368.98 crore and his wife’s ₹131 crore. He faces BJP’s Binay Bihari, the sitting MLA.