Bihar Elections: Record phase 1 turnout sets up 'sushasan vs jobs' showdown

In Bihar’s highest-ever voter turnout, nearly 65% of 3.75 crore electors cast their ballots on Thursday across 121 constituencies in the first phase of the assembly elections — a high-stakes contest seen as a litmus test of the ruling NDA’s popularity.

In a statement, the Election Commission said the first phase of the assembly elections concluded peacefully "in a festive mood with the highest-ever voter turnout of 64.66 percent in the history of Bihar."

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said women came out in large numbers to cast their votes, with "a lot of enthusiasm."

The NDA, in power for much of the past two decades, is leaning on its image of “sushasan” or good governance, contrasting it with what it calls the “jungle raj” of the RJD-Congress years. The opposition bloc, meanwhile, is banking on anti-incumbency and Tejashwi Yadav’s ambitious “jobs-for-every-home” pledge to challenge the ruling alliance.

The polls for the 243-member assembly are being closely watched not only for their local implications but also as an early indicator of the political mood ahead of 2029, and follow the highly controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll by the EC, which came under attack from opposition parties for alleged "rigging" and "manipulation" of voter lists.

The second and the last phase will be held on November 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.