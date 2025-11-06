'BJP will try to steal votes with all its might,' Rahul tells Bihar voters, urges youth to 'stop it'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP will try to "steal votes" in the Bihar assembly polls with all its might, and it is the responsibility of the youth to act against it.

Addressing a poll rally here, Gandhi claimed that the BJP was winning elections everywhere by "stealing votes."

"We have shown the entire world that the BJP and the Election Commission have stolen the Haryana election. I am sure that they would try to steal votes in Bihar, too. And, I believe that the previous election in Bihar was also stolen." Rahul said.

"It is the responsibility of Bihar's youth to put a stop to this, and save the Constitution... All of you need to be cautious at the polling booths," the former Congress president added.

Gandhi had on Wednesday alleged that the Haryana assembly polls last year were "stolen", citing electoral list data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to ensure the party's victory.

In his address at the Purnea rally, he claimed that "millions of names" have been removed from the voters' list in Bihar following the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, including "voters of the Mahagathbandhan."

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments in poll rallies in Bihar that "he gave cheap data so that the youth can make (social media) reels and earn money."