Deceased pilot not blamed for Ahmedabad plane crash: Centre to SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the pilot is not being blamed for the Ahmedabad plane crash that claimed 260 lives.

During the hearing on Thursday, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, said that no blame was being attributed to pilot or anyone for the plane crash.

"Any interference in the matter may be counterproductive to the ongoing investigation by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)," Mehta told the apex court's two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

"There is an international convention and civil aviation organisation. They have prepared mandatory steps to be taken in case of investigation of air crashes. There is a regime in place. Some foreigners are also victims. Those countries also send their representatives in the investigation," he said.

"The MCA has issued a press note that there is no blame attributed to anybody," Mehta told the Court.

The law officer further contended that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) probe team into the plane crash was formed under the international regime and there is a statutory provision for it.