Delhi blast: Faridabad module probe extends to Mhow, police trace past of Al-Falah University founder

BHOPAL: The ongoing investigation into the November 10 Delhi blast–Faridabad terror module case has now extended to the Mhow town in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.

Investigators from Delhi are reportedly in constant touch with the local police to gather information about the past of Al-Falah University’s founder and chairman, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, who originally hails from Mhow’s Kayastha Mohalla.

A senior officer of the Madhya Pradesh Police confirmed to TNIE on Thursday that Delhi investigators are coordinating with the Mhow police to collect background details about Siddiqui and his family.

The multi-storeyed ancestral house in Kayastha Mohalla, which still stands tall, once belonged to Mhow’s former Shahar Qazi, Mohd Hamid Siddiqui, Jawad’s late father. Jawad is the eldest of two sons from the cleric’s first wife.

According to local police sources, Jawad’s younger brother was allegedly involved in multiple cases of investment fraud registered in Mhow around the year 2000.