Delhi blast: Faridabad module probe extends to Mhow, police trace past of Al-Falah University founder
BHOPAL: The ongoing investigation into the November 10 Delhi blast–Faridabad terror module case has now extended to the Mhow town in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.
Investigators from Delhi are reportedly in constant touch with the local police to gather information about the past of Al-Falah University’s founder and chairman, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, who originally hails from Mhow’s Kayastha Mohalla.
A senior officer of the Madhya Pradesh Police confirmed to TNIE on Thursday that Delhi investigators are coordinating with the Mhow police to collect background details about Siddiqui and his family.
The multi-storeyed ancestral house in Kayastha Mohalla, which still stands tall, once belonged to Mhow’s former Shahar Qazi, Mohd Hamid Siddiqui, Jawad’s late father. Jawad is the eldest of two sons from the cleric’s first wife.
According to local police sources, Jawad’s younger brother was allegedly involved in multiple cases of investment fraud registered in Mhow around the year 2000.
“Jawad’s brother had floated an investment firm that attracted large sums from local residents, both Hindus and Muslims, by promising abnormally high returns. After several fraud cases were registered and small investors began confronting the family to recover their money, the family left Mhow in 2001,” a senior local police source told TNIE on Thursday.
While Jawad’s brother faced charges related to investment fraud, one of his stepbrothers was accused in a murder case that occurred during a Muslim religious procession around 2008–2009. The stepbrother was arrested and jailed but was later acquitted, reportedly after a compromise was reached with the complainants.
Residents of Mhow’s Kayastha Mohalla recall Jawad as a well-read and meritorious student in the 1990s. He completed his B.Tech from the Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore.
“He (Jawad) was a brilliant student who also ran coaching classes in Mhow during his youth. I still remember him participating in, and winning, a quiz show on Doordarshan while he was in college,” said a local resident who requested anonymity.