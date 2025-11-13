Jaish terror module was planning blasts in six cities on Babri demolition anniversary, reveals probe

LUCKNOW: The probe agencies investigating the Delhi blast and its suspected roots in UP have uncovered a plot in which the Jaish-e-Mohammad-linked terror module, allegedly comprising Dr Shaheen Ansari, Dr Parvez Ansari and others, was planning coordinated explosions in six cities on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

According to top intelligence sources, the disclosure was made by Dr Shaheen Saeed, her brother Dr Parvez, and Dr Muzzamil, during their interrogation. The three are among those arrested in connection with the November 10 Red Fort blast. They were allegedly raising funds and coordinating logistics for the planned attacks.

Dr Shaheen divulged crucial inputs about the group’s financial network and operational hierarchy during her grilling, said sources. Other arrested suspects — Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, Arif Nisar Dar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, Maqsood Ahmad, and Zameer Ahmad Ahanger — are also being interrogated to extract more information about the module’s operations.