Jaish terror module was planning blasts in six cities on Babri demolition anniversary, reveals probe

LUCKNOW: The probe agencies investigating the Delhi blast and its suspected roots in UP have uncovered a plot in which the Jaish-e-Mohammad-linked terror module, allegedly comprising Dr Shaheen Ansari, Dr Parvez Ansari and others, was planning coordinated explosions in six cities on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.
According to top intelligence sources, the disclosure was made by Dr Shaheen Saeed, her brother Dr Parvez, and Dr Muzzamil, during their interrogation. The three are among those arrested in connection with the November 10 Red Fort blast. They were allegedly raising funds and coordinating logistics for the planned attacks.
Dr Shaheen divulged crucial inputs about the group’s financial network and operational hierarchy during her grilling, said sources. Other arrested suspects — Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, Arif Nisar Dar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, Maqsood Ahmad, and Zameer Ahmad Ahanger — are also being interrogated to extract more information about the module’s operations.
Preliminary findings pointed towards a five-phase plan drawn by the group. The first phase involved the formation of the module linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. The second focused on procuring raw materials and ammunition from Nuh and Gurugram (Haryana) to assemble improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The third covered manufacturing IEDs and conducting reconnaissance of potential targets. The fourth phase involved the distribution of assembled bombs among module members and the fifth phase was to execute synchronised explosions across all the locations.
Officials said the initial plan was to strike in August 2025, but due to logistical delays, the date was shifted to December 6. Investigators are also examining whether the module planned a parallel operation in Ayodhya on November 25 during the religious flag (dharam dhwaj) hoisting at the temple’s spire in the presence of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries.
While the names of the six cities are not clear, police forces at prominent locations have been put on high alert with increased security, frisking, and area checks.