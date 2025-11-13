Nine more arrested in Assam for 'celebratory' social media posts on Delhi blast

GUWAHATI: Nine more people were arrested overnight in Assam over alleged offensive social media posts regarding the Delhi blast, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

“The Assam Police remain uncompromising against those who glorify violence,” the chief minister said.

After the first five arrests, Sarma stated that 34 others had been identified across Assam for posting offensive posts on social media in connection with the Delhi blast.

He stated that the police would continue to act swiftly and firmly against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred.

He directed Director General of Police Harmeet Singh to closely monitor social media activities and act against individuals supporting the Delhi blast.

“If people celebrate an act of terror where lives have been lost, it means they support terrorism, directly or indirectly,” he had stated.

After his direction, the Assam Police stepped up the crackdown on people posting objectionable content on social media on the Delhi blast.