'Situation is very, very serious!': SC slams authorities over Delhi’s alarming pollution levels

NEW DELHI: Expressing serious concern over Delhi’s worsening air pollution levels, the Supreme Court on Thursday, during a hearing not connected to the pollution matter, remarked that even masks were ineffective and urged lawyers to attend hearings virtually as air quality reached severe levels.

During the hearing in the top court, the two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice P. S. Narasimha, questioned lawyers arguing the case in the courtroom, asking why they were physically present when virtual hearing facilities were available. “Please avail it. This will cause permanent damage,” the bench said.

Hearing the remarks, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in court, replied, “Mylords, we were using the mask here even inside the courtroom.”

To this, Justice Narasimha responded, “Even masks are not enough. It will not suffice. We will discuss with the Chief Justice as well.”