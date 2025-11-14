Akhilesh Yadav alleges Bihar mandate shaped by SIR, says it won’t work elsewhere

LUCKNOW: With the NDA poised to form the next government in Bihar, as indicated by the poll results on Friday, celebrations broke out in the BJP camp in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in his first reaction to the National Democratic Alliance’s victory, attributed the outcome, and the Mahagathbandhan’s rout to the pre-election special intensive revision (SIR), an exercise carried out by the Election Commission to clean up the electoral rolls. He also called the ruling BJP a “party of deception.”

Alluding to the NDA’s performance and alleging it was due to the SIR in Bihar, Yadav, in an apparent attempt to counter the NDA’s claims of work on the ground, said the “SIR game” would not work in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

“The game played by the SIR in Bihar will no longer be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, or elsewhere because this electoral conspiracy has now been exposed,” he said in a post on microblogging site X.