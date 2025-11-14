Akhilesh Yadav alleges Bihar mandate shaped by SIR, says it won’t work elsewhere

LUCKNOW: With the NDA poised to form the next government in Bihar, as indicated by the poll results on Friday, celebrations broke out in the BJP camp in Lucknow.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in his first reaction to the National Democratic Alliance’s victory, attributed the outcome, and the Mahagathbandhan’s rout to the pre-election special intensive revision (SIR), an exercise carried out by the Election Commission to clean up the electoral rolls. He also called the ruling BJP a “party of deception.”
Alluding to the NDA’s performance and alleging it was due to the SIR in Bihar, Yadav, in an apparent attempt to counter the NDA’s claims of work on the ground, said the “SIR game” would not work in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and other states.
“The game played by the SIR in Bihar will no longer be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, or elsewhere because this electoral conspiracy has now been exposed,” he said in a post on microblogging site X.
“We will not let them play this game any further… We will remain vigilant and thwart the BJP’s plans. The BJP is not a party, but a fraud,” Yadav added.
Meanwhile, NDA leaders equated the Opposition’s criticism of the SIR exercise to tantrums thrown by those who allegedly lost the election. Unable to secure a win, they were trying to create chaos by attacking independent institutions, NDA leaders said, adding that the same parties which complained about SIR would have remained silent had they taken the lead.
In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP and its allies were overjoyed. The NDA alliance called the Bihar victory a win for development.
BJP workers in Kashi entered a celebratory mood. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, party workers took out a procession with posters reading “Spring in Bihar…”. Extensive fireworks were displayed during the celebrations, and workers were seen dancing and swaying to drum beats.
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the “Bihar picture” would be seen in UP as well. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak called Bihar’s results a victory for good governance. He added: “We had already said that the people of Bihar have decided to endorse Modi ji’s pro-poor welfare schemes and Nitish ji’s good governance.”
Pathak attributed the win to the support of women voters. “The biggest thing is that mothers, sisters and daughters of Bihar have voted for the NDA candidate, rising above caste and religion. Under Nitish ji’s leadership, the people of Bihar still have faith in the BJP alliance regarding law and order and good governance.”