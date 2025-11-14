Assembly bypolls: Congress builds lead in Jubilee Hills; BJP storms ahead in Nuapada, wins Nagrota

Trends from bypolls across seven states on Friday pointed to tight contests, heavy security deployment and brisk counting across multiple Assembly seats.

Jubilee Hills bypoll

Over in Telangana’s Jubilee Hills, after completion of six rounds of counting, Congress candidate Naveen Kumar Yadav is leading by 15,619 votes over BRS’ Maganti Sunitha.

With 48.49% turnout, counting is spread across 10 rounds, while BJP’s Lankala Deepak Reddy trails far behind.

Nuapada bypoll

The BJP tightened its grip on the Nuapada Assembly bypoll as party candidate Jay Dholakia secured 63,522 votes, putting him 43,234 votes ahead of his nearest rival, after 13 rounds of counting.

BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria remains in second place with 20,288 votes, while Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi follows closely with 20,103 votes, with a narrow gap of just 185 votes separating the two.

With the BJP racing far ahead, the real contest at this point appears to be between the BJD and Congress for the second position, as both parties struggle to stay afloat in a constituency that is showing a strong tilt towards the saffron party.

Nagrota, Budgam bypoll

In Jammu's Nagrota, BJP candidate Devyani Rana won the bypolls with a lead of 24,647 votes.

Devyani Rana, who has been leading from the beginning, secured 42,350 votes, defeating Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh, who polled 17,703 votes.

National Conference's Shamim Begum finished third with 10,872 votes.

PDP's Aga Muntazir is leading in Budgam seat as NC candidate trails.

Devyani Rana, the daughter of BJP MLA Devender Rana whose demise necessitated the by-election in Nagrota, has established a lead from the start.

Tarn Taran bypoll

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu appears to be heading for a victory in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, leading with a margin of 10,236 votes over his nearest rival and Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, as counting nears the last leg.

Sandhu had 32,520 votes against Randhawa's 22,284 when 12 out of the 16 rounds of counting was completed, the Election Commission website showed.

Independent candidate Mandeep Singh was in the third spot with 14,432 votes while Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj was fourth with 11,294 votes.

BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu was a distant fifth with 4,653 votes.

The constituency saw 60.95% polling and went to bypolls following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal.