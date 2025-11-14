Assembly bypolls: Congress builds lead in Jubilee Hills; BJP storms ahead in Nuapada, wins Nagrota

Trends from bypolls across seven states on Friday pointed to tight contests, heavy security deployment and brisk counting across multiple Assembly seats.
Jubilee Hills bypoll
Over in Telangana’s Jubilee Hills, after completion of six rounds of counting, Congress candidate Naveen Kumar Yadav is leading by 15,619 votes over BRS’ Maganti Sunitha.
With 48.49% turnout, counting is spread across 10 rounds, while BJP’s Lankala Deepak Reddy trails far behind.
Nuapada bypoll
The BJP tightened its grip on the Nuapada Assembly bypoll as party candidate Jay Dholakia secured 63,522 votes, putting him 43,234 votes ahead of his nearest rival, after 13 rounds of counting.
BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria remains in second place with 20,288 votes, while Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi follows closely with 20,103 votes, with a narrow gap of just 185 votes separating the two.
With the BJP racing far ahead, the real contest at this point appears to be between the BJD and Congress for the second position, as both parties struggle to stay afloat in a constituency that is showing a strong tilt towards the saffron party.
Nagrota, Budgam bypoll
In Jammu's Nagrota, BJP candidate Devyani Rana won the bypolls with a lead of 24,647 votes.
Devyani Rana, who has been leading from the beginning, secured 42,350 votes, defeating Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh, who polled 17,703 votes.
National Conference's Shamim Begum finished third with 10,872 votes.
PDP's Aga Muntazir is leading in Budgam seat as NC candidate trails.
Devyani Rana, the daughter of BJP MLA Devender Rana whose demise necessitated the by-election in Nagrota, has established a lead from the start.
Tarn Taran bypoll
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu appears to be heading for a victory in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, leading with a margin of 10,236 votes over his nearest rival and Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, as counting nears the last leg.
Sandhu had 32,520 votes against Randhawa's 22,284 when 12 out of the 16 rounds of counting was completed, the Election Commission website showed.
Independent candidate Mandeep Singh was in the third spot with 14,432 votes while Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj was fourth with 11,294 votes.
BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu was a distant fifth with 4,653 votes.
The constituency saw 60.95% polling and went to bypolls following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal.
Ghatshila bypoll
JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren was leading by 7,541 votes over his nearest rival Babulal Soren of the BJP in the by-election to the Ghatshila assembly seat in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district
After the third round of counting, the JMM candidate secured 16,110 votes, while the BJP nominee got 8,569 votes.
JLKM candidate Ramdas Murmu was in the third position with 5,278 votes.
Anta bypoll
The Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya strengthened his lead as the counting for the Anta assembly bypoll in Rajasthan progressed.
Bhaya had secured 47,577 votes by the end of the 13th of 20 rounds of counting, as against 37,304 of his nearest rival and Congress rebel Naresh Meena, who is contesting as an Independent.
BJP nominee Morpal Suman was in the third place with 35,503 votes.
Dampa bypoll
Mizoram's main opposition party, Mizo National Front (MNF), retained the Dampa assembly seat in Mamit district, with its candidate R Lalthangliana defeating his nearest rival, Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), by a margin of 562 votes, according to the Election Commission.
Lalthangliana secured 6,981 votes, which is 40.23 per cent of the total vote share. With 6,419 votes, Vanlalsailova bagged 36.61 per cent of the total polled votes.
Congress nominee John Rotluangalian stood third, securing 2,394 votes, while BJP candidate Lalhmingthanga clinched fourth place, securing 1,541 votes.
