Bihar election results show 'vote chori' on 'gigantic scale', says Congress

NEW DELHI: After NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly elections, Congress on Friday alleged that the election results reflected "vote chori on a gigantic scale".
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party respect the decision of the people of Bihar and will continue to fight the forces that weaken democracy by misusing constitutional institutions.
"Without doubt, the election results in Bihar reflect vote chori on a gigantic scale - masterminded by the PM, the HM, and the Election Commission," said Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh.
"The Indian National Congress renews its resolve to continue with even greater strength its campaign to protect the Constitution and save our democracy," Ramesh added.
"We will conduct a thorough study of the election results and will present a detailed perspective after understanding the reasons for the outcomes. We are deeply grateful from the bottom of our hearts to those voters in Bihar who supported the 'mahagathbandhan'," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.
"I want to tell every Congress worker that there is no need for you to feel discouraged. You are our pride, honour, and glory. Your hard work is our strength. We will leave no stone unturned in raising awareness among the people. We will continue the struggle to save the Constitution and democracy by staying among the people," he added.
"This fight is long - and we will fight it with complete dedication, courage, and truth," he added.