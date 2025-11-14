Bihar election results show 'vote chori' on 'gigantic scale', says Congress

NEW DELHI: After NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly elections, Congress on Friday alleged that the election results reflected "vote chori on a gigantic scale".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party respect the decision of the people of Bihar and will continue to fight the forces that weaken democracy by misusing constitutional institutions.

"Without doubt, the election results in Bihar reflect vote chori on a gigantic scale - masterminded by the PM, the HM, and the Election Commission," said Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh.

"The Indian National Congress renews its resolve to continue with even greater strength its campaign to protect the Constitution and save our democracy," Ramesh added.