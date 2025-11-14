Bihar’s fondness for 'Sushasan Babu' ensures Nitish Kumar remains in the spotlight

Power, politics and paltu

Born in 1951 in Kalyan Bigha village, Nalanda, Nitish grew up in a household shaped by the freedom movement. As a student, he absorbed socialist ideas and the Lohia school’s principles of caste justice.

He first entered electoral politics during the Janata wave of 1977 but lost twice in Harnaut, to independent candidates. His breakthrough came in 1985, when he won the same seat on a Lok Dal ticket. He then moved to national politics, winning six Lok Sabha elections between 1989 and 2004 from Barh and Nalanda, establishing his presence on the national stage.

Initially seen as Lalu Prasad Yadav’s “younger brother,” Nitish eventually carved his own support base among OBC Kurmis and extremely backward castes. By 1994, uneasy with Lalu’s growing dominance, he broke away to form the Samata Party with George Fernandes.

His first attempt to lead Bihar in 2000 was short-lived, lasting only a week. He then focused on building a broad coalition that included Kurmis, EBCs, and sections of upper castes, often in alliance with the BJP. While Lalu appealed mainly to Yadavs, Nitish positioned himself as the alternative, a strategy that reshaped the state’s political landscape.

The pivotal year was 2005. February elections produced a hung assembly, but the October polls transformed Bihar’s political order. The RJD fell to third place, while JD(U), backed by BJP, swept to power. Nitish entered the Bihar Legislative Council — a route he has used ever since — beginning one of India’s longest continuous chief ministerial tenures.

Bihar is among six states with a Legislative Council, allowing members to hold ministerial posts without contesting Assembly elections.

In 2015, he clarified he would not contest Assembly polls to “avoid limiting his focus to one seat.” He was re-elected to the Council in March 2024, with the current term running until 2030.

Nitish’s career has been marked by repeated shifts in alliances, earning him the nickname ‘Paltu Ram’.

After Narendra Modi emerged as BJP’s national face in 2013, he ended the partnership, only to return later. He formed the Mahagathbandhan with Lalu, securing a decisive 2015 victory, before returning to the BJP-led NDA.

In 2022, he briefly rejoined the Mahagathbandhan, leaving again in January 2024 citing personal differences, and has remained with the NDA since.

Over his political career, Nitish has repeatedly reinvented himself, holding on to strong backing among EBCs and women voters.

As he steps into what many believe may be his final term, his enduring appeal and ability to adapt continue to keep him in the spotlight, cementing his place as one of Bihar’s most influential political figures.