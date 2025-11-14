Congress leader Baghel takes swipe at CEC over Bihar poll outcome; says he played 'crucial' role

DURG: Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Friday took a swipe at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying he played a "crucial" role in the Bihar assembly elections and was "responsible" for the poll outcome as trends show that the NDA is set to register a big win.

The former Chhattisgarh chief minister also said things were "clear" the way the Election Commission functioned.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appeared to register a landslide victory in Bihar, opening up impressive leads in more than 180 of the state's 243 assembly seats, with trends also indicating that the saffron party was on track to post its biggest tally.

Talking to PTI here, Baghel, who is Congress' senior observer for Bihar elections, said, "The trends indicate that the NDA is heading towards a three-fourth majority. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah had already spoken about this (outcome). If there is one person responsible for this entire election (result), it is Gyanesh Kumar. Congratulations and best wishes to him in advance for this."