Left suffers major setback in Bihar Assembly elections

NEW DELHI: The Left parties in Bihar failed on Friday to repeat their striking performance from the 2020 Assembly elections, delivering one of its weakest showings in recent times.

Along with the other constituents of the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance, which forms the broader opposition front, the Left parties struggled to hold ground as early trends against them solidified into decisive setbacks.

The Communist Party of India Marxist Marxist-Leninist Liberation (CPIML) managed to secure only one seat. In Paliganj, its candidate Sandeep Saurav defeated Sunil Kumar of the Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas with a margin of over six thousand six hundred votes.

By six in the evening, the party was locked in another tight contest in Karakat where its nominee Arun Singh was engaged in a neck-and-neck fight with Mahabali Singh of the Janata Dal United.

Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar of the Communist Party of India Marxist was leading in Bibhutipur with more than seventy nine thousand votes.