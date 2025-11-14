NDA's win in Bihar, a big boost for Mahayuti in Maharashtra ahead of local body polls

MUMBAI: The BJP and its alliance's massive victory in the Bihar Assembly polls will serve as a big boost to the BJP-led Mahayuti ahead of the local body elections in Maharashtra.
The local body polls' voting and counting have been announced to be held on December 2 and 3 of this year, respectively, in Maharashtra.
Describing the BJP's victory in Bihar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the NDA mandate is 'massive' and in favour of CM Nitish Kumar-led clean and efficient government.
He said that unless and until the Opposition does the introspection, there is no chance for it to get the people's vote.
“Congress has lost the public trust. Every election has proven it. The condition of Congress in Bihar is like MIM. Congress has fewer seats than the Communist Party of India despite Rahul Gandhi’s vote chori and other fake election campaigns. People did not buy their argument and voted against them. I hope they learn a lesson out of it. The Opposition accepts the facts and truth,” Fadnavis said.
He added that people of Bihar have shown trust in PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar and their development agenda.
“My understanding was that NDA would get 160 plus seats, but NDA is close to 206 seats against 243 seats," he remarked.
He said that there was no confusion over the chief minister's post in Bihar.
“Union minister Amit Shah had clarified time and again that the Bihar state polls would be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Our parliamentary board will decide the CM. I will not comment on it,” Mr Fadnavis added.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the NDA victory as Ladli Bahena’s victory. Meanwhile, DCM Ajit Pawar said that it is the victory of welfare schemes and the development agenda of the NDA government.