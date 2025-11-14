NDA's win in Bihar, a big boost for Mahayuti in Maharashtra ahead of local body polls

MUMBAI: The BJP and its alliance's massive victory in the Bihar Assembly polls will serve as a big boost to the BJP-led Mahayuti ahead of the local body elections in Maharashtra.

The local body polls' voting and counting have been announced to be held on December 2 and 3 of this year, respectively, in Maharashtra.

Describing the BJP's victory in Bihar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the NDA mandate is 'massive' and in favour of CM Nitish Kumar-led clean and efficient government.

He said that unless and until the Opposition does the introspection, there is no chance for it to get the people's vote.