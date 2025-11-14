Omar Abdullah blames NC MP Aga Ruhullah for Budgam bypoll loss

SRINAGAR: Upset over the historic loss of his party in the Budgam Assembly bypolls, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday launched a sharp attack on party MP Aga Ruhullah, accusing him of committing “political suicide” for not campaigning for the NC candidate.

Ruhullah responded with a pointed message on humility, describing “arrogance as a recipe for disaster” and citing a verse from the Holy Quran.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu after the bypoll defeat, Omar said, “Ruhullah wanted to convey a message and did what he did, but politically he committed a suicide. You cut your nose to spite your face.”

The PDP’s Aga Muntazir defeated NC’s Aga Mahmood in the Budgam bypoll, which was necessitated after CM Omar vacated the seat. Omar had contested from both Budgam and Ganderbal in last year’s assembly polls, retaining Ganderbal while vacating Budgam.