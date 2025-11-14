PM Modi credits new M-Y formula for Bihar win, says will throw out 'jungle raj' in Bengal next

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday evening, celebrating the NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly elections.

He said Bihar has given a new "M-Y -- Mahila and Youth" formula with the people destroying the "communal M-Y formula of the jungle raj people".

"...This election has further strengthened the public's trust in the Election Commission of India. The consistently high voter turnout over the past few years, the increased turnout by the deprived and the exploited, is a significant achievement for the Election Commission," he added.

Modi also vowed to throw out 'jungle raj' from West Bengal and said that just as river Ganga flows to Bengal through Bihar, this victory has cleared the path for the BJP's victory there also.

Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters here, Modi said the Congress has become 'Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress -- MMC' and will witness a big split soon.

In a swipe at the top Congress leadership, he said some 'naamdars' within the party are drowning everyone with them.

Bihar ensured that the people attacking democracy 'bite the dust', he said, adding that Bihar is the land that gave India the pride of being the mother of democracy. "Bihar has shown again that lies are defeated and people's trust wins," he added.

He also called the victory the beginning of a new era and said the state will progress faster in the next five years. "Bihar will witness new industries, investments and jobs for youth, and prove its might to the world," Modi said.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Modi said it has no positive vision for the country and he had warned the Congress's allies that the party is a parasite and a liability for them.