Supreme Court bins TN’s pleas against Mekedatu dam proposal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain two applications filed by Tamil Nadu against Karnataka’s move to construct a new reservoir at Mekedatu across the inter-state river Cauvery calling them ‘premature’.

While the first application challenged the permission granted by the Central Water Commission (CWC) to Karnataka for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR), the second application was against the execution of the Mekedatu project, seeking a direction to the CWC to return the DPR submitted by Karnataka.

The Karnataka government had submitted the DPR regarding the Mekedatu project to the CWC in 2018.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria on Thursday said the plan would be approved only after considering the objections of Tamil Nadu as well as the opinion of expert bodies such as the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

“At this stage, the CWC order only permits the preparation of the DPR, that too after taking into consideration the objections of Tamil Nadu, and the expert opinion of the CWMA and CWRC,” the bench pointed out. “It is further to be noted that the CWC had further directed that the prior approval of the CWMA and CWRC would be a prerequisite for the consideration of the DPR. In that view, we find the present application is at a premature stage,” the bench said.

The court also referred to its order passed in August 2023. “We reiterate what was observed in our order that we don’t possess expertise. This court time and again has reiterated that this court should refrain from areas which are best reserved for experts,” the bench observed.