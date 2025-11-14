We can’t win a poll that was never fair; will review results to save democracy: Rahul Gandhi on Bihar election

Reacting to the results of the Bihar assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, "we could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning".

He added that the results were truly surprising and the INDIA bloc will conduct an in-depth review of the poll results and make more effective efforts to save democracy.

The NDA swept the Bihar assembly elections, leading in more than 200 of the 243 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with an impressive strike rate of around 90 per cent.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress party and the INDIA bloc will conduct an in-depth review of this result and make more effective efforts to save democracy," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added.