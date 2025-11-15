Administrative negligence caused repeated fire instances in Burrabazar building: KMC councillor

KOLKATA: The ten-storied building in the downtown area of Burrabazar in Kolkata that caught fire in the wee hours of Saturday had already undergone 22 such fire accidents in the past.

The latest fire broke out in a warehouse cum electrical goods shop at Ezra Street. The fire is yet to be brought under full control, even after more than eight hours of fire-control exercise.

More than twenty fire tenders have been pressed into service since this morning. Efforts are continuing to bring the fire that spread to the high-rise on the opposite side of the completely gutted goods shop.

The fire engulfed buildings and shops adjacent to the affected shop, storing electrical items and combustible material one after another.