Cursed at for 'donating dirty kidney' to father for money, party ticket; left 'orphaned': Lalu's daughter Rohini

Acharya said she committed a "huge sin" by not looking after her family, which includes her three children, and not taking permission from her husband or in-laws before donating a kidney to her father during a transplant in Singapore a few years ago.

"I did what I did to save my God -- my father -- and today, the kidney is being called 'dirty'... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini," she added.

In another post, she alleged that she was verbally abused and a slipper was raised to hit her.

"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult... Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home... They left me orphaned," she added.

In her outbursts, Acharya has also been targeting another close aide of her brother, Rameez, who is said to be a son-in-law of Rizwan Zaheer, a Samajwadi Party leader and a former MP from Balrampur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

She also shared a post, written by another user on X, in which it was claimed that both Zaheer and Rameez were facing murder cases and the former was currently lodged in jail.

No family member of Prasad's family has reacted to Acharya's public outbursts so far.