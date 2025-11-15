Delhi blast: Agencies detain three doctors, two fertilizer sellers for alleged terror links

CHANDIGARH: A surgeon from Pathankot in Punjab, who had earlier worked at Al-Falah University, has been detained in the Delhi Red Fort blast. Additionally, two doctors from Nuh and two fertilizer and seed sellers were picked up from Sohna in Haryana.
The Al-Falah University in Faridabad continues to remain under the scanner of multiple central and state agencies, with revenue officials checking the university's land records and measurements. Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled the registrations of the four doctors involved in the terror module behind the blast on November 10.
Sources said that 45-year old Dr Rayees Ahmad Bhat, who is presently associated with White Medical College in Pathankot, was detained by the central agencies and is being questioned after investigators found that he was allegedly in touch with Dr Umar Nabi the main master mind of the Delhi Red Fort blast in which a dozen people died. Bhat worked at the Al-Falah University from 2020 to 2021. The investigators found that Dr Bhat was in regular touch with staff at the university.
Sources said Bhat was taken into custody to establish facts and to ascertain whether he was part of the "white collar" terror module that was allegedly supported by the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. "One of the accused had called him on the phone,” an official said on condition of anonymity.
On Friday evening, two doctors from Nuh and two fertiliser and seed sellers from Sohna were detained for questioning. Sources said that a doctor Mustkim, a resident of Sunhera village in Nuh district, was picked up for questioning. He had reportedly completed his MBBS and was doing his apprenticeship at Al-Falah University, which ended on November 2. He allegedly travelled to Delhi on November 9.
Dr Rehan, a former student of Al-Falah University who is currently employed with a private hospital in Nuh, was also detained. However, neither police nor Central agencies have officially confirmed their detention.
Sources said that two fertilizer and seed store owners were detained from the new grain market in Sohna over suspicion that they might have sold chemicals to individuals connected to the terror module. The development has triggered strict restrictions in Gurugram on fertiliser distribution. An investigation officer confirmed the detentions, saying the two traders were picked up for questioning.
Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled the registrations of the four doctors. In a notice, the commission cancelled the Indian Medical Register (IMR) and National Medical Register (NMR) entries of four doctors -- Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed -- with immediate effect, said sources.
In its notice, the NMC cited charges mentioned in FIRs and said Ahmad, Rather and Shakeel, who were registered with the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council, were found to be involved on the basis of evidence collected by investigating agencies. Their alleged conduct, the commission noted, was prima facie inconsistent with the standards of ethical propriety, integrity and public trust expected of medical professionals under the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002.
These doctors "can no longer practise medicine or hold any medical appointment anywhere in India," the notice read.
The land records of the university have also come under scrutiny. A revenue team comprising patwaris visited the campus in Dhauj yesterday and measured land parcels. “A measurement of the land is under process to clarify if any encroachment by the university. It will also be clarifying how the university administration takes the panchayati land on which condition and norms,” said an officer.