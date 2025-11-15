Delhi blast: Agencies detain three doctors, two fertilizer sellers for alleged terror links

CHANDIGARH: A surgeon from Pathankot in Punjab, who had earlier worked at Al-Falah University, has been detained in the Delhi Red Fort blast. Additionally, two doctors from Nuh and two fertilizer and seed sellers were picked up from Sohna in Haryana.

The Al-Falah University in Faridabad continues to remain under the scanner of multiple central and state agencies, with revenue officials checking the university's land records and measurements. Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled the registrations of the four doctors involved in the terror module behind the blast on November 10.

Sources said that 45-year old Dr Rayees Ahmad Bhat, who is presently associated with White Medical College in Pathankot, was detained by the central agencies and is being questioned after investigators found that he was allegedly in touch with Dr Umar Nabi the main master mind of the Delhi Red Fort blast in which a dozen people died. Bhat worked at the Al-Falah University from 2020 to 2021. The investigators found that Dr Bhat was in regular touch with staff at the university.

Sources said Bhat was taken into custody to establish facts and to ascertain whether he was part of the "white collar" terror module that was allegedly supported by the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. "One of the accused had called him on the phone,” an official said on condition of anonymity.