J&K Nowgam police station ‘accidental’ bast: MHA orders probe, urges public to avoid speculation

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said a detailed investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the ‘accidental’ blast at Nowgam police station in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday night, which claimed nine lives and left 32 injured.

The MHA stated that prima facie, the explosion is believed to have been caused by highly unstable explosives recovered during an ongoing probe into a terror module linked to the 10 November Delhi Red Fort blast, which had killed 12 people.

Briefing the media, Prashant Lokhande, Joint Secretary in the MHA’s Jammu & Kashmir Division, said, “On 14 November at 11:20 PM, a massive explosion occurred inside Nowgam Police Station in an unfortunate accidental incident. The police had cracked a case of a terror module and recovered a large cache of explosives and chemicals during the investigation of FIR 162 of 2025. The materials were stored securely in an open area of the police station. All agencies are working together in a coordinated and scientific manner.”