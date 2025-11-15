9 killed, 32 injured as explosives seized in Faridabad accidentally detonate at J&K police station

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Saturday said the explosion at the Nowgam police station was an “accidental blast”, adding that the cause was under investigation.

“During investigation, an FIR No 162 of 2025 of PS Nowgam, a huge quantity of explosives was recovered from Faridabad on November 9. This recovery like the rest of the recoveries was transported and kept securely in the open area of Police Station Nowgam,” Prabhat told media persons at the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

“As part of the prescribed procedure, the samples of the recovery have to be forwarded for further forensic and chemical examination. On account of the voluminous nature of the recovery, this process was going on for the last two days by the FSL team,” he said.

According to Prabhat, the unstable and sensitive nature of the material meant the sampling and handling were being carried out with extreme caution by the FSL team. “However, unfortunately at around 11.20 pm last night, an accidental explosion took place,” he said.

The blast caused extensive damage to the police station and shook the surrounding area. Windowpanes of many residential houses were shattered, and the impact was felt 2–3 kilometers from the site.

“Any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary,” the DGP asserted. He said nine people were killed in the explosion, while 27 policemen, two revenue officials and three civilians from adjacent areas sustained injuries. The injured were immediately taken to hospital.

Prabhat, said the police station building was severely damaged and nearby structures had also suffered impact. “The extent of this damage is being ascertained. The cause for this incident is being inquired into,” he said.