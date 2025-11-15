Nowgam blast wake-up call for Centre to strengthen intelligence, anti-terror mechanism: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the Srinagar blast is a wake up call for the Central government to strengthen intelligence and anti-terror mechanism, saying that it cannot run away from accountability.

He also demanded an urgent all-party meeting to discuss the growing threat of terrorism that continues to receive support from external forces.

In an X post, Kharge expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir and called for urgent medical attention to the injured and compensation to them and the next of kin of the deceased.

"It is extremely disconcerting and sad to know that nine precious lives have been lost and 24 people have been injured in a blast at a police station in Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir."

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. The injured must be treated with prompt medical supervision and adequate compensation must be provided to the victims," Kharge said.