NDA legislative party set to meet on Monday to elect Nitish as its leader

PATNA: The process to form the new government in Bihar will begin on Monday, paving the way for Nitish Kumar to become the Chief Minister for a record tenth time.

Following the state cabinet meeting, CM Nitish Kumar will proceed to Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation to the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. He will then come back to his residence where a meeting of the NDA legislative party will be held.

After being elected as the legislative party leader, Nitish will return to the Raj Bhavan and stake his claim to form the government. The state cabinet will decide on dissolving the current Assembly. Prior to this, a unanimous vote of thanks will be expressed to Nitish.

A proposal is being considered to hold the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government, which came to power with a landslide majority, at Gandhi Maidan instead of Raj Bhavan. Nitish had previously taken oath as CM at Gandhi Maidan twice.

Winding up his election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he would be back in the state to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar. “The swearing-in ceremony will be decided depending on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schedule,” a senior BJP leader told this reporter on Saturday.