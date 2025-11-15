Our voters went with NDA out of fear that RJD will bring back jungle raj: Jan Suraaj

PATNA: Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which failed to open its account in the Bihar assembly, on Saturday claimed that a section of its voters ended up siding with the BJP-led NDA "out of fear of return of jungle raj under the RJD".

Addressing a press conference here a day after the poll results were announced, its national president Uday Singh also claimed "polarisation" took place in the Seemanchal region in the aftermath of the blast near Red Fort in Delhi, a day before the November 11 polling was held in the area.

"I can say there was fear of the return of jungle raj under the RJD. Although I am not saying that there has been any jungle raj, the fear was there. Many people, who would have given us a chance, ended up voting for the NDA out of that fear," said Singh, the former BJP MP.

He added, "Let me make a distinction here. I am saying people had a problem with RJD, not with the Congress or other constituents of the opposition Mahagathbandhan".

Singh, a former MP from Purnea, also said another factor came into play after the Delhi blast that claimed the lives of at least 13 people.

"I was in the Seemanchal region and the incident did lead to polarisation of votes," he said.

He also lamented, "Our Muslim brethren did not repose enough trust in us. This was despite the fact that we have been reaching out to them. But we are sure they will support us in the long run".

The party was said to have caught the imagination, especially of upper caste youth, by raising pressing issues such as unemployment, migration and the dearth of industries in the state.

However, this did not translate into enough votes, despite an energetic campaign by Kishor and his team, and the party's vote share, according to Singh, stood at a paltry "four per cent".

The Jan Suraaj leader also said, "We are disappointed with the outcome of the assembly polls, but not upset. Though we have not won even a single seat, we will keep opposing the ruling NDA."

He claimed that "since June, till polls were announced, Rs 40,000 crore were splurged" by the Nitish Kumar government to "purchase" votes of the people through public money".