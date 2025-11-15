'Quitting politics... disowning family': Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini in cryptic X post day after Bihar poll results

A day after Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD suffered the second-worst drubbing in its history in the Bihar assembly polls, his daughter Rohini Acharya on Saturday announced that she was "quitting politics" and severing ties with the family.
In a post on X, Acharya said, "I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family...This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do...and I am taking all the blame."
Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav, under whose leadership the party fought the Bihar elections.
Rameez is said to be Tejashwi's old friend who hails from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI.
Acharya, who was in news for donating a kidney to her father a few years ago, was active in campaigning for Tejashwi in the Bihar polls. However, speculations are rife that she was "unhappy" over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Lalu Prasad, from the party.
A doctor by qualification, Acharya chose to become a homemaker and lives with her Singapore-based husband.
In the second-worst performance in its history, the RJD was reduced to just 25 seats when the results of the Bihar Assembly polls were announced on Friday, making way for a historic win by the ruling NDA coalition led by JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar.
The NDA showcased a spectacular win by winning 202 out of the 243 seats, with BJP emerging as the largest party with most number of seats at 89, followed by JDU at 85.
In its first reaction to the defeat, RJD said "ups and downs are inevitable" in public service.
"Public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey! Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory! The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor, it will continue to raise their voice among the poor!," the party said in a post on X.