Rahul meets Kharge, Congress top brass to discuss party's poll drubbing in Bihar

The leaders met to discuss the Congress' poor performance in Bihar, where the party won only six of the 61 seats it contested.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary KC Venugopal met at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary KC Venugopal met at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met party president Mallikarjun Kharge here to discuss the Bihar assembly election result on Saturday, a day after the opposition party faced a drubbing in the state.

The two were joined by AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal, party treasurer Ajay Maken and AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, sources said.

According to the sources, the leaders met to discuss the Congress' poor performance in Bihar, where the party won only six of the 61 seats it contested. This was the party's second-worst performance in Bihar after 2010, when it won only four seats.

On Friday, Gandhi said the Bihar election result was surprising.

The election was not fair from the very beginning and that is why the party could not achieve anything much, he claimed.

Gandhi also said the Congress and the INDIA bloc would conduct an in-depth review of the results.

