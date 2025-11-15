Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against President's withholding of assent for NEET exemption bill

The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court against the President of India's withholding of assent for the NEET exemption bill passed by the state assembly.

It sought a direction to hold and declare that the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021, is deemed to have received the assent of the President of India under Article 254(2) of the Constitution of India.

The TN government in its plea alleged that the President has withheld assent to the bill, which was communicated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to the Governor of Tamil Nadu. In turn, the Governor of Tamil Nadu conveyed the communication to the state government.

The petition sought to declare the action of the President in withholding assent to the bill, as communicated by the Secretary to the Governor of Tamil Nadu vide letter dated 04.03.2025 pursuant to the letter of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, as patently unconstitutional, illegal and liable to be set aside.

It further sought to direct the defendants to forthwith place the bill before the President under Article 201 and 254(2) of the Constitution for fresh consideration and granting assent under Article 254(2).

The plea is likely to be heard by the Supreme Court within a week, as per the SC registry and a senior official of the SC.