The PK factor that wasn’t: Mismatch in hype & reality

NEW DELHI: The Bihar Assembly poll results on Friday brought with it a harsh reality check for Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) which failed a secure a single seat.
Political observers of Bihar politics believe that while Kishor may not be a viable political leader himself, he has proved to be a “good political pundit’ who helped several parties with credible leaders in winning the elections. He has been credited with playing a crucial role in the successes of parties like Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and once even Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in Bihar.
The hype Kishor created for established leaders in other parties, he attempted to replicate for himself after entering the Political arena of Bihar. However, this initial excitement gradually faded. The Assembly election results clearly demonstrate that in politics, especially in electoral contests, there is a huge difference between hype and reality.
For over two years, Kishor focused his campaign on core issues affecting the people of Bihar such as unemployment, migration and education. In addition to the ‘pad yatra’, he also conducted a successful social media campaign that created the impression of him as a ‘serious contender’.
Despite his best efforts, Kishor failed to make an impact during the Assembly elections, as voters overwhelmingly rejected him and his party, denying JSP even a single seat in the state.
Several of his strategic decisions, including opting not to contest the polls, making bold claims about CM Nitish Kumar not returning to power, and promising to quit if JD(U) crosses the 25 mark are also being viewed as factors in his defeat. These action, many observers believe, angered JD(U) supporters, making them vote more aggressively and collectively to reject the JSP.
Kishor, who prides himself in having played a key role in bringing many parties to power, campaigned across the state for over two years, coining slogans that initially captured public attention. People in the state expected him to contest the elections, but his decision not to enter the fray created doubts in the minds of voters about the seriousness of his movement.
Many political commentators have sarcastically noted that JSP appeared to have failed to garner even as many votes as the number of interviews Kishor had given to different media houses and Youtubers.
The price of not contesting polls
