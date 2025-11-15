Thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit: Rohini Acharya blames Tejashwi for 'quitting politics'

RJD suffered poorly in Bihar assembly polls as the party got just 25 seats, despite contesting on more than 140 seats in the 243-member state assembly.

Earlier on Saturday, Rohini Acharya has announced to "quit" politics and "disown" her family and took all "blame" for the party's poor show in the polls.

"I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family ... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do and I'm taking all the blame," Acharya said.

With her "disowning" family, the cracks within Lalu Yadav's family have widened as her brother Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life.

Reacting on Rohini Acharya's decision to leave family, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said that it is the family's "internal matter" and not "appropriate to comment on it too much".

However, Dilip Jaiswal did request the family to "not break apart due to one individual" and said that Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi need to save this family.

"This is an internal family matter of Lalu Yadav's family. I would request that the family not break apart. If the family is breaking up because of one individual, that is not appropriate. Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi need to save the family. This is a family matter, so it is not appropriate to comment too much on it," Jaiswal said.

He also mentioned that Rohini Acharya donated a kidney to Lalu Yadav, urging the family to resolve the internal matter.

"Rohini Acharya has donated her kidney to save Lalu Yadav. Lalu Yadav's family is constantly falling apart due to the actions of one or two individuals; no one will like it. I also want to say that if a family is falling apart because of one person, it is not right."

Reacting to the matter, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, "This is their family matter. It is possible that she is feeling some disappointment. I think that RJD is disintegrating, and the signs are not good."

Earlier this year, Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the RJD and Lalu family following a controversy over his Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a relationship, sparking a public fallout with his family. The incident revived discussions around his past marital issues, including his ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai.