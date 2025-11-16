Congress's 'vote theft' claims without proof only to pave way for its further poll defeats: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, at an event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, claimed that the Congress party's allegations over 'vote chor' and 'irregularities' in polling without the submission of any evidence to the Election Commission or courts will only lead to further electoral defeats.

The remark came against the backdrop of the Congress managing to secure just six seats in the recent Bihar Assembly election, while the NDA marked a sweeping victory, winning 202 seats.

Fadnavis asserted that Congress must reconnect with the people and raise genuine issues concerning the public.

"The nation continues to place its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of the country are directly responding to the Opposition's fake narrative," he said.

He also remarked that if Congress do not improve its approach, it will face the same defeat in the upcoming local elections in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also stressed that the party leaders enter into alliances wherever it proves beneficial. "But even if an alliance does not materialise, we must remember that the parties currently fighting against us were once our allies," he said.