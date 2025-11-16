'I just disowned my brother... my father always stood by me,' says Rohini Acharya

Amid an intensifying feud within the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his daughter Rohini Acharya, who had earlier announced that she had disowned her entire family, on Sunday clarified that she had cut ties only with her brother, reportedly Tejashwi Yadav.

Speaking to reporters, Rohini said, "I have just disowned my brother. My parents and my sisters are with me..."

She also stated that her parents --former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi-- along with her sisters had supported her.

"My father has always stood by me. My parents and my sisters were crying for me yesterday. I am blessed to have parents like them..," she said.

In an apparent dig at Tejashwi Yadav, Rohini, who had donated a kidney for her ailing father, advised daughters against making sacrifices for their family if they have brothers.

"In a family where there are brothers, only they should be making sacrifices for the family..," she said.

After announcing that she was quitting politics and disowning her family in a cryptic X post on Saturday, Rohini alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she questioned the RJD's embarrassing defeat in the Bihar Assembly polls.

Blaming Tejashwi Yadav's close aides -- RJD's MP Sanjay Yadav, who hails from Haryana, and Rameez, who is from a political family in Uttar Pradesh--for her decision, she said, "I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family."

In a series of emotional posts on Sunday, Rohini said she hoped “no household gives birth to a girl with a fate like that of Rohini.”

"Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in," said Rohini, who was seen actively campaigning for Tejashwi Yadav during the Bihar polls.

She also shared a post, written by another user on X, in which it was claimed that both Zaheer and Rameez were facing murder cases and the former was currently lodged in jail.

No member of Lalu Prasad's family has reacted to Acharya's public outbursts so far.