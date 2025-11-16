Saffron sunset will begin in Uttarakhand: Former CM Harish Rawat on Congress revamp for 2027 polls

DEHRADUN: In a strategic move signaling the commencement of preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Congress High Command has initiated a significant overhaul of the state party organisation. Ganesh Godiyal has been appointed as the new President of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC).

Harish Rawat, the former Chief Minister, hailed the changes as extremely significant and entirely positive. He noted that the changes have brought a fresh wave of energy.

"Just as transformation began from Uttarakhand in 2002, the beginning of change will once again originate from this state this time," Rawat asserted. "The BJP’s sunset will occur from Uttarakhand. Once again, the sun will rise for Congress in Uttarakhand."

The reshuffle also sees former State President Pritam Singh elevated to the post of Campaign Committee Chairman, while senior leader and former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat has been tasked with leading the Election Management Committee. These organisational adjustments have reportedly injected a fresh wave of enthusiasm among the party cadres across the state.

The formal assumption of charge by the new leadership on Sunday saw a major congregation of senior party figures at the state headquarters in Dehradun. Former CM Rawat was prominently present, lending his weight to the new structure.