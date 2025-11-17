Akhilesh Yadav backs Rahul Gandhi on 'Vote Chori'

BENGALURU: Samajwadi party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft.

During an interaction with reporters here, he said it was not just 'Vote chori' but 'dacoity'.

"It's not chori. Chori is a small theft. It's a dacoity. Openly done," Yadav said.

Gandhi had alleged that there was deliberate vote theft in the country and cited an instance of Aland in Kalaburagi constituency where attempts were made to delete genuine votes of minorities and backward communities.

The Samajwadi Party leader was in Bengaluru to take part in 'Vision India: Startup Summit'.

On the Bihar Assembly election results, Yadav said he has not done booth-level analysis yet, but he has seen the results.

"RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is a popular face, and the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) was with a positive vision. Our vision is positive, while the opposite side's vision is division," the former CM said.

About Uttar Pradesh, he alleged, "the 'double-engine government' resorted to communal politics."

Double-engine is referred to the BJP's rule in the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh.

On former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family feud involving Rohini Acharya, who shared a bitter experience in a post on 'X', Yadav said, "If any talks in our family, it becomes a public discussion but when the same happens in the BJP family, there is no discussion".

The SP leader said whatever happens in Lalu Prasad Yadav's family is their internal matter, which takes place in every home.

At the Vision India summit, Yadav said there is an "emergency in the country".

"India is known for its diversity, but now just one ideology is being thrust upon people. They (BJP) have compelled us to discuss these issues at home. This government is creating trouble for 'Hindustaniat' (Indianism)."

The SP leader said the objective of Vision India: Startup Summit themed 'Plan, Development and Ascent' is to retain 'Unity in Diversity' in India, bring unity in the country, understand Indianism and preserve it.

"Our effort is to become progressive, positive, pragmatic and inclusive and take everyone along. We have to counter negativity through positivity by Vision India. We have to eradicate differences which is being sown in this country," the former CM said.