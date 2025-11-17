'Deceptive appearance, easily accessible to children': SC slams State governments for sale of liquor in tetra packs

NEW DELHI: Voicing serious concern and displeasure over the sale of liquor in tetra packs, which might make it easily accessible to school-going children, the Supreme Court on Monday criticised State governments for prioritising revenue over public health.

"The sale of liquor in tetra packs may provide easy access to school-going children and, deceptive in appearance, may go unnoticed by parents as well," observed the two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

The top court made these remarks after being shown tetra packs containing whiskey for sale during the hearing of a trademark dispute case between two well-known companies.

The apex court strongly criticised the widespread sale of liquor in tetra packs, noting that the carton packaging resembles fruit-juice boxes, carries no health warnings, and enables children to discreetly carry alcohol to school.

It was dealing with John Distilleries Ltd.’s plea against a Madras High Court order, which had ruled in favour of Allied Blenders and Distillers, the maker of "Officer's Choice" whisky, and ordered the removal of John Distilleries’ "Original Choice" trademark from the register of trademarks.

The Court referred the parties to retired Justice L. Nageswara Rao for time-bound mediation and possible settlement in the case. It directed that preliminary discussions be held within a week and also sought a status update in two weeks.