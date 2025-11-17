Digital arrest scam: SC restrains grant of bail to persons accused of duping 73-year-old woman AoR

NEW DELHI: In the suo motu case of "digital arrest" scams, the Supreme Court on Monday, in an unusual and rare decision, restrained the release from jail of the persons accused of duping a 73-year-old woman Advocate-on-Record.

It was pointed out to the court that the accused in the woman AoR's case might be released soon, as the 90-day period is about to expire, then the bench passed its order restraining the accused's release.

The top court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, passed the restraining order before taking a strict view of the incident.

The Court importantly directed that the accused will not be granted bail by any Court during the pendency of the investigation and subject to further orders, and fixed the matter for further hearing on Monday, November 24, the day Justice Kant will become the 53rd CJI.

During the hearing on Monday, AoR (Advocate On Record) and lawyer, Vipin Nair mentioned SCAORA's (Supreme Court's Advocate on Record's Association) intervention in the case, by filing an application, as he argued that how badly the woman AoR faced harassment.

Echoing similar voices with Nair, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta supported SCAORA's intervention, saying he personally interacted with the woman AoR when she faced the ordeal.