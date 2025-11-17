Madhya Pradesh police arrests Al-Falah University founder's brother in 25-year-old investment fraud case

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday arrested Hamud Ahmad Siddiqui, brother of Al-Falah University founder-chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, in connection with three cases lodged over two decades ago.

Hamud was arrested by the Mhow Police from Hyderabad on Sunday and later taken to Indore.

According to police, 50-year-old Hamud has been accused in four cases: one dating back to 1988, which pertained to rioting and attempted murder, and three cases on alleged investment fraud registered in 2000.

The police said the arrest was part of a "special drive" to nab "wanted criminals who have been on the run for years."

"...In 1996, he (Humud) operated an investment firm with the help of his wife and another person. The firm secured investments from individuals with the promise of 20% returns. He ran the firm for two years but then fled from Mhow without returning the investors’ money," said Indore Rural district police superintendent Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia.

"In 2000, three cases under Section 420 IPC were registered at Mhow police station against Hamud on complaints by investors who allegedly lost investments to the tune of Rs 40 lakh-plus," she added.