Delhi police summons Al Falah University chairman in terror module, forgery probes

CHANDIGARH: Al Falah University chairman has been summoned by the Delhi Police in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Faridabad terror module case and the two cases registered against the university for forgery and cheating.

Sources said the summons were issued after investigators found that the statement of university chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui was crucial to clarify several inconsistencies related to the university’s functioning and the activities of individuals linked to the institution.

Sources further said that the issuance of the summons to Siddiqui is part of a wider line of inquiry that overlaps with the ongoing investigation into the blast near Red Fort last week.

Meanwhile, several suspects linked to the blast are believed to have had ties to the university, prompting investigators to examine institutional records, financial transactions and administrative approvals.