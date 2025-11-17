Nitish Kumar meets Guv Arif Khan after cabinet authorises CM to recommend dissolution of assembly

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan after the last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar 'authorised' the JD(U) leader to recommend dissolution of the assembly, official sources said.

On November 19, Kumar will submit his resignation to the Governor as head of the outgoing government, one of the sources said.

He is likely to be sworn in again on Thursday (November 20).

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar held a series of meetings with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders at his official residence in Patna to discuss the formation of the new government.

According to coalition insiders, the NDA is expected to follow the same formula for portfolio allocation that it adopted during ticket distribution. Under the emerging arrangement, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) will retain the Chief Minister’s post. The BJP and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) are each likely to secure one Deputy Chief Minister’s position, signalling a balanced power-sharing structure within the alliance.

As per the Cabinet-sharing formula, the BJP is expected to get 15–16 ministerial berths, the JD(U) around 14, the LJP (RV) three, and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM one each.