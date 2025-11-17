SC issues directions on conservation measures at Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a slew of directions to ensure conservation measures at the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, ordering Uttarakhand to undertake restoration work to compensate for illegal tree felling and to demolish all unauthorised structures within three months.

“In the nutshell, we have held that if tourism has to be promoted, it has to be eco-tourism. We have directed special treatment to those working in the core area away from their families,” said a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai. The other judges on the bench were Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria.

While delivering the verdict, the top court listed activities to be banned in the buffer zone and catchment areas. The judgement followed a plea by TN Godavarman seeking directions to ensure conservation measures at the reserve. The ruling relates to permissions for the planned Pakhro Tiger Safari project at the park.

“The infrastructure of the forest camp must receive facilities like clean water etc,” the Court said, directing the chief wildlife warden to ensure the demolition of unauthorised structures within three months.

Highlighting the need for special treatment for staff posted in the core area away from their families, the Court asked the court-appointed panel to supervise the ecological restoration plan prepared by the Uttarakhand government.

It also criticised former Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat and Divisional Forest Officer Kishan Chand for damage caused to the park.

The Court issued further guidelines, stating that any tiger safari activity must comply with the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s 2019 rules. It ordered the establishment of rescue centres and regulation of vehicle numbers.

The Court also clarified that there should be no outsourcing of staff functions, and suggested awarding medals to staff members as an incentive.