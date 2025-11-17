Sharad Pawar questions Bihar pre-poll fund transfers, says he will discuss the issue with Opposition leaders

PUNE: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has said he intends to raise the issue of pre-election fund transfers to women under a government scheme in Bihar during his discussions with Opposition leaders.

His remarks came days after the ruling NDA secured a landslide victory in the Bihar elections by decimating the Opposition Mahagathbandhan bloc.

"The poll outcome turned out different from our expectations; however, one has to accept the mandate of the people. Everyone saw that in Maharashtra and Bihar, schemes like Ladki Bahin and direct benefit transfers of Rs 10,000 to women were rolled out just before the polls.

Such things were never witnessed earlier," Pawar told reporters in Solapur on Sunday.

He was referring to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, which provides money to a woman member of each family for setting up a business in Bihar. Under the scheme, Rs 10,000 each was transferred to the bank accounts of women in Bihar ahead of the state polls.

Pawar said he had heard that money is distributed during local body elections, but a government providing Rs 10,000 directly to women ahead of the state elections is something new.

"If the deposition of Rs 10,000 was the reason behind the (NDA's victory in) Bihar elections, then we need to think over it.

The Parliament session is scheduled to start on December 1.During this period, we will discuss this issue by bringing together key Opposition leaders and chalk out a response. At least, I am thinking in this direction," he said.

Earlier, Pawar had wondered how the Election Commission allowed the distribution of funds during the poll process in Bihar.