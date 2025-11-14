History is made in Bihar, now to improve her story

Exit polls are usually criticised for amplifying the degree of probable scenarios. Political projections by any incumbent power, too, have a permitted scope for self-aggrandisement—it is not expected of them to err on the side of modesty. But the Bihar result has far surpassed both these genres of expression, one statistical and the other rhetorical, in terms of its sheer unanimity of voice.

Eleven exit polls had predicted a victory for the NDA, with the most-quoted high being around the 170-seat mark. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had pegged it at 160. At the time of writing this, the trends are giving the NDA an incredible 200-plus seats in the 243-seat assembly. The BJP seems set to win 89. That’s a win percentage of like degree; it contested only 101 seats. The Janata Dal (United), which also contested 101 seats, has done worse only when seen against that superlative number.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose age and health were beginning to be commented upon, has very nearly doubled his 2020 tally of 43. The opposition has crashed to what seems like an all-time low—with the Rashtriya Janata Dal plummeting by two-thirds in terms of seats to below 30, and the Congress looking less like a national party and more suited to join a ‘critically endangered species’ list.