'Special revision' of electoral rolls to commence in poll-bound Assam soon

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered “Special Revision” (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam which is expected to go to elections in March or April next year.
“The Commission has directed a Special Revision u/s 21 of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1950 with reference to 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date in the State of Assam,” the Commission instructed Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).
The SR stands between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was away in London on Monday, posted on X, “The Govt of Assam welcomes the Election Commission of India’s decision to undertake a Special Revision of the electoral roll with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date.”
He was confident the exercise would help ensure clean, updated and accurate electoral rolls for all eligible citizens.
“Assam will extend full cooperation to the @ECISVEEP to complete the revision in a transparent and time-bound manner,” he further wrote.
The ECI said Electoral Registration Officer of each Assembly segment would be responsible for ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out while at the same time, no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.
“Any person is entitled to be an elector and on application to be registered in the electoral roll for that constituency if that person is a citizen of India, not less than 18 years of age as on 01.02.2020, ordinary resident of the constituency, not disqualified under any law, and not of unsound mind,” the ECI instructions to the Assam CEO read.
The Commission had last month ordered the SIR for 12 states and Union Territories – Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to elections in 2026.
As Assam is also going to polls next year, its exclusions from the SIR raised questions. However, the ECI clarified that separate provisions of the Citizenship Act apply in Assam where the Supreme Court-monitored exercise to verify citizenship was about to be concluded.