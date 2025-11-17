'Special revision' of electoral rolls to commence in poll-bound Assam soon

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered “Special Revision” (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam which is expected to go to elections in March or April next year.

“The Commission has directed a Special Revision u/s 21 of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1950 with reference to 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date in the State of Assam,” the Commission instructed Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The SR stands between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was away in London on Monday, posted on X, “The Govt of Assam welcomes the Election Commission of India’s decision to undertake a Special Revision of the electoral roll with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date.”

He was confident the exercise would help ensure clean, updated and accurate electoral rolls for all eligible citizens.

“Assam will extend full cooperation to the @ECISVEEP to complete the revision in a transparent and time-bound manner,” he further wrote.