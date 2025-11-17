SIR exercise not so rosy on the ground in Tamil Nadu

From distribution to filling in forms, BLOs lack clarity

The SIR exercise is mired by lack of clarity, not only among voters but also among the officials involved, especially the booth-level officers (BLOs).

In Rangapuram in Vellore and Tiruvottiyur in Chennai, residents noted they received only one form, although BLOs are required to give two. After filling the forms, electors are supposed to keep one for themselves and hand over the other to the BLOs.

When asked, a BLO in Vellore said they were initially unaware and have started distributing two forms now. A supervisor said some BLOs kept the second form as a backup in case people make mistakes while filling the first. Another supervisor in Chennai explained that if voters made mistakes in both forms, it would be difficult to correct it. On the other hand, if they made an error in one, the voter could keep that form and return the correctly filled one to the BLO.

In Sathuvachari, TNIE observed that electors were asked to fill only the top half of the form and leave out the bottom two sections with previous SIR details. In many other areas, voters were asked to fill all sections.

Many BLOs appeared unsure about whether to distribute forms if a voter has shifted within the same booth or nearby locality. “There is a lot of chaos. We ourselves don’t have clarity. As per norms, a BLO cannot give a form to a voter who has shifted. However, people who come to vote in my booth despite having a new address demand forms,” a BLO from Coimbatore said.

A BLO in Tiruchy said tenants who moved within the same locality usually alert their former house owners to collect forms, and BLOs were generally not refusing to hand them over.

In Vengaivasal in Medavakkam, residents complained that door-to-door visits were not happening, and the BLOs have chosen an easy way out. S Lakshmi said four to five BLOs were distributing forms from a ration shop where people queue up. A BLO said they initially visited houses, only to find many had shifted and many more were locked. “So, we decided to sit at the ration shop and distribute the forms with support from local politicians.”