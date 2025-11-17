Vacancies in Information Commissioner posts undermining RTI Act: Supreme Court

Observing that the vacancies in the Information Commissioner posts undermine the functioning of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Supreme Court on Monday directed Himachal Pradesh to fill all vacant posts in its State Information Commission (SIC) within two months. It also instructed Jharkhand to complete its long-pending appointment process within one month.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and including Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a petition filed by Anjali Bhardwaj, Commodore Lokesh Batra (Retd.) and Amrita Johri.

The plea was on the prolonged failure of the Union government and several states to appoint Information Commissioners.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, pointed out that the Central Information Commission (CIC) has been without a chief for more than two months and that eight of the ten sanctioned Information Commissioner posts are vacant.

He submitted that the CIC currently faces a backlog of nearly 30,000 cases. Bhushan contended that several SICs are also functioning with serious shortages.

Bhushan further noted that the situation in several State Information Commissions was also alarming. In Jharkhand, the SIC has been defunct for more than five years and now the commission has even stopped registering new cases. In Himachal Pradesh, the SIC has been defunct for more than four months.