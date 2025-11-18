Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Sikkim to review operational preparedness

NEW DELHI: General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), arrived in Sikkim on Tuesday on a two-day official visit. This follows his comment on Monday that relations between India and China have improved a lot over the last year. He attributed this change to a rise in communication at various levels between the two countries.

General Dwivedi will be meeting the commanders posted there and review the operational preparedness of the force.

The Trishakti Corps based in Sukna, West Bengal, is mandated to defend the 220-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) along Sikkim.

There has been disengagement of Indian and Chinese forces from all standoff points in October 2024. But the troops, along with their equipment and armaments, remain deployed close to the 832-km LAC in eastern Ladakh.

China had carried out a massive force deployment in eastern Ladakh after PLA soldiers clashed with Indian Army troops at Finger 4 in May 2020.