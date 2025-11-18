Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Sikkim to review operational preparedness

NEW DELHI: General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), arrived in Sikkim on Tuesday on a two-day official visit. This follows his comment on Monday that relations between India and China have improved a lot over the last year. He attributed this change to a rise in communication at various levels between the two countries.
General Dwivedi will be meeting the commanders posted there and review the operational preparedness of the force.
The Trishakti Corps based in Sukna, West Bengal, is mandated to defend the 220-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) along Sikkim.
There has been disengagement of Indian and Chinese forces from all standoff points in October 2024. But the troops, along with their equipment and armaments, remain deployed close to the 832-km LAC in eastern Ladakh.
China had carried out a massive force deployment in eastern Ladakh after PLA soldiers clashed with Indian Army troops at Finger 4 in May 2020.
Around a year after the May 2020 standoff in eastern Ladakh, a new hotline between the two countries was established. The New Indian Express earlier reported that the new hotline was established between Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim, and PLA at Khamba Dzong in the Tibetan Autonomous Region to further the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the borders.
The armed forces of the two countries have well-established mechanisms for communication at ground commander level. There are now six hotlines, with two in eastern Ladakh, two in Sikkim and two in Arunachal Pradesh.
The other five hotlines have been established along the meeting points at the LAC at Daulat Beg Oldi and Chushul in eastern Ladakh, Nathu La in Sikkim, and at Bum La and Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh.
India shares a 3488-km border with China that runs along the states of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The length of the border along Sikkim is 220 km. Sikkim also shares borders with Nepal and Bhutan
To the south of Sikkim lies the Siliguri Corridor, a narrow stretch adjoining Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, measuring about 170x60km, and at its narrowest, around 20-22km, which holds tremendous geopolitical importance. Functioning as a crucial link connecting the northeast of India with the rest of the country, it accommodates major national highways, railway lines, pipelines, and optical fiber connectivity.
In 2023, it was announced that border guarding forces are set to play a pivotal role in fortifying the security of the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken’s Neck, during peacetime.